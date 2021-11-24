Tributes to 'kind-hearted' mother killed in Walsall crash
Tributes have been paid to a "loving and kind-hearted" mother who was killed in a crash in Walsall.
Baljinder Kaur, 32, died at the scene of the collision on Broadway on Sunday evening.
She had been driving a Corsa which was involved in a collision with an Audi S3 at about 19:20 BST, police said.
Ms Kaur's family said Baljinder, known as Bal, was "beautiful both inside and out" and called for anyone with information to contact officers.
A 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation, said West Midlands Police.
Ms Kaur's family said her death had "left the whole family devastated at the loss of a mother, wife, daughter and sister".
"She touched so many hearts, brought happiness to anyone she spoke to. Such a shame she had to depart from the world at a very young age. She will be truly missed," her family added.
Police have appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Two passengers in the Audi were taken to hospital for treatment following the crash.
