What is wrong with West Midlands trams?
Tram services in the West Midlands have been suspended again after more cracks were discovered on vehicles.
Full services had only resumed in February after a stoppage which began in November when cracks were found in some trams.
Eight million journeys were made on the Midland Metro network in 2019-20, according to figures from the Department for Transport.
The service normally operates every 6-8 minutes at peak times between Birmingham Library and Wolverhampton St Georges, travelling through Handsworth, West Bromwich and Wednesbury.
There will be no more services until further notice, said the operator.
What are the problems with the tram network?
In June 2021, during an inspection of a tram "some minor cracks on part of the chassis" were discovered and the entire fleet was later temporarily withdrawn from service to enable further checks, the operator said.
Since then, individual trams have been taken out of service on a rota basis, with a full service resuming in February.
But now West Midlands Metro said its inspections had found more bodywork cracks on some older trams which require additional checks to be carried out by the manufacturer.
"We understand the frustration many people will feel at this latest interruption to services, and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," it said.
How has this happened?
The 21 Urbos 3s, made by Spanish manufacturer CAF, vehicles were introduced in 2014, and most date back to then.
Kevin Smith, editor of International Railway Journal, a global trade magazine for the industry, said there had also been issues with the same trams in France, where 19 vehicles were withdrawn, and Serbia.
"There's a lot of speculation going around about what it is but unfortunately the manufacturer hasn't confirmed what the problem could be," he said.
"It's certainly an issues with the vehicles. There are some indications it might be some cracking in the wheel arch but the manufacturer has not confirmed that."
West Midlands Metro has told BBC News it was aware of the issues in Sydney and was in contact with colleagues there.
Its investigations here are "ongoing" and the operator said it was continuing to work alongside the manufacturer and carry out the repairs as quickly as possible.
CAF told BBC News that it was currently not commenting on the issues in the West Midlands.
When will things get back to normal?
While it assured customers it was working to restore services as soon as possible, the operator said inspecting all trams "does take some time and we are aiming for this to be completed this week".
It said updates would be posted its website and social media channels.
Tickets, it said, would be accepted on some National Express bus services and on West Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast trains between Birmingham and Wolverhampton.
