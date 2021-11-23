Dog rescued from Sutton Park hole after 24-hour ordeal
- Published
A dog which got trapped down a hole for 24 hours in a park has been rescued by firefighters.
Crews did some "hard digging" to reach Freddy in Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield, the fire service said.
His owner Richard Hill spent Monday night looking for the Jack Russell before hearing "distressed whimpers" from the hole.
He praised fire crews and had feared the 11-year-old dog, which has epilepsy, would not survive the ordeal.
"I thought I'd seen him for the last time. What the firefighters did was just amazing," said Mr Hill, a TV cameraman from Suffolk.
He was able to confirm Freddy's location near the park's Town Gate by reaching into the hole with his mobile phone and recording the dog's whimpers.
He was then able to send Freddy's precise location to the fire service using the what3words app, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Firefighters, based in Sutton Coldfield, and a technical rescue unit crew from Wednesbury made a hole about 2m by 3m (6ft by 10ft).
"Crews arrived very shortly after the call and set about some hard digging, eventually digging a hole allowing the dog to run out," a service spokesman said.
Mr Hill, who spends a few days a week in Sutton caring for his mother, said: "It was just incredible when he ran out of the hole - just like nothing had happened. He's a bit orange at the moment, because of the colour of the soil."
He added the dog would be staying on its lead the next time they went out.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk