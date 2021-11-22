Tributes paid to 'proud Brummie' councillor Penny Holbrook
Tributes have been paid to a Birmingham city councillor who has died suddenly, aged 43.
The family of Penny Holbrook, a Labour councillor for Stockland Green, Erdington, for 16 years, said they were heartbroken.
Council leader Ian Ward said Ms Holbrook was "a personal friend and a proud Brummie who loved her city".
He added she was committed to helping the most vulnerable and was "always putting the needs of others first".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was among people who paid tribute and send condolences to Ms Holbrook's family.
"I've just heard this sad news, putting all politics aside my thoughts are with her family who will be absolutely devastated," he said.
Mr Ward said the devastating news had come as "such as shock" to her family, friends and colleagues and that Ms Holbrook would be missed by people "across the whole city".
"Penny will be deeply missed by everyone at Birmingham City Council, and by the people of her ward, who she held in such high regard," he said.
Robert Alden, leader of the council's opposition Conservative group, said Ms Holbrook had given 16 years of her life to service for the local authority.
"Many councillors, regardless of their party, will remember her as a kind, caring and warm person," he said. "Penny was always willing to have a chat and clearly wanted the best for the city of Birmingham."
Paying tribute to "our beloved Penny," her family added she "was a much-loved daughter, aunt, sister, and friend who always found time to help others and she will be missed by so many people".
