Yordanos Brhane: Man denies Birmingham murder
A man has appeared in court to deny murdering a 19-year-old woman at her home.
Yordanos Brhane was found stabbed at a property on Unett Street in Hockley, Birmingham, on 31 July.
Halefom Weldeyohannes, 25, of London Road in Sheffield, pleaded not guilty to her murder at Birmingham Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody ahead of his trial, which has been provisionally listed for 19 January 2022.
