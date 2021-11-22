Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father 'probably' valued partner over son
A man accused of murdering his son said he "probably" valued his partner's love and affection over his child's welfare.
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, six, died of a brain injury on 17 June 2020.
His father, Thomas Hughes, denies child cruelty and murder, but the prosecution allege partner Emma Tustin carried out the fatal assault at her home in Cranmore Road in Shirley.
He told Coventry Crown Court he was "mentally abused" into complying with a disciplinary routine.
The court has previously heard the pair forced the six-year-old to eat salt-laced meals and subjected him to months of abuse likened to "torture".
Giving evidence at their trial, Mr Hughes claimed Ms Tustin had "mentally abused" him into complying with the disciplinary regime, including forcing Arthur to stand for up to 14 hours a day, have food and drink withheld, and suffer "multiple acts of violence".
Under cross-examination, Mr Hughes, 29, was asked why he did not intervene to protect his son, and said: "When I went to - I was led to believe it wasn't as bad as what I was thinking it was."
When asked by prosecutor Jonas Hankin QC whether he valued Ms Tustin's love and attention more than his son's welfare Mr Hughes replied: "Towards the end, probably."
Although not present for the alleged fatal assault, Mr Hughes, of Stroud Road, Solihull, is accused of aiding in the killing, and faces three counts of child cruelty - all of which he denies.
Ms Tustin has admitted one count of child cruelty but denies two other similar charges, as well as the murder charge.
The trial continues.
