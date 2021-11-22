Man in court charged with the murder of a 78-year-old Halesowen man
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 78-year-old man who was found dead in his home.
David Varlow was found collapsed after officers gained entry to the property in Manor Lane, Halesowen, on 15 November.
Adris Mohammed, 44, of Icknield Port Road, Birmingham, is also charged with attempted burglary, aggravated burglary and fraud.
He has been remanded in custody until 24 November.
Mr Mohammed appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court and will next appear at the crown court.
Mr Varlow's family had said they were "devastated" to have lost a much loved brother and uncle.
