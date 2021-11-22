Hockley shooting: Suspects spotted in black car
Suspects in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy were earlier seen in a Black SUV-type vehicle, police have said.
The boy was attacked while walking down Hockley Circus in Birmingham shortly before 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
He suffered "potentially life-changing injuries", West Midlands Police said, and remains in hospital.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward and highlighted the movements of a vehicle shortly before the shooting.
The car was seen near the entrance of Travis Perkins building supplies on South Road before travelling up Soho Hill and turning left.
Det Ch Insp John Askew said: "A young boy has been shot and my thoughts are with him and his family at this highly distressing time.
"We're doing all we can to understand what happened and who was responsible. I'm sure you are equally as appalled as I am - so if you can help please do get in touch."
The force also asked anyone with dashcams to check their footage as it may help identify those responsible.
