Birmingham teenagers launch lockdown business from youth club
- Published
Four teenagers have launched their own business from a Birmingham youth club after meeting during lockdown.
Charisma Meehan, 17, Decrae Simms, 17, Alex Yang, 16, and Ethan Widgery-Powell, 15, set up their brand Brum Ting, inspired by their home city.
The youngsters began by working in the club's Nechells workshop to create products alongside school work.
They received support and tuition from mentors at the free@last youth centre and now have global ambitions.
"I believe that with the correct input and effort that Brum Ting can become a worldwide brand name," Ethan said.
"More people will know our story and become inspired to thrive in their work, everyday lives and their passion for whatever it is they enjoy."
The friends were inspired by one of their youth club projects, which involved making jewellery and selling it at a market in Sutton Coldfield.
Free@last founder John Street said they were "bitten by the business bug" and spotted a gap in the market for Birmingham-themed souvenirs and merchandise.
"Every step of the journey has been a challenge - from learning to Zoom and attend meetings through lockdown, to having enough money to buy products to sell, to finding the right suppliers who will help them on their journey," Mr Street said.
"The biggest challenge now is finding the time to manage school, life, mental wellbeing and business."
The teenagers have already sold hundreds of pounds worth of clothing and accessories.
For their next step, they hope to franchise "Ting" so other towns and cities can have similar projects and inspire other young people to get into business.
"As long as we stay determined and put the work in, I'm more than sure Brum Ting will be successful," Decrae said.
Mr Street said he was "incredibly proud" of the teenagers
