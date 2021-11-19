Roofer fall death inquest finds lack of training and experience
An inexperienced roofer died after falling through a glass roof light, an inquest jury has found.
Adam Brunskill, 22, was sent to work on the roof of a warehouse in Walsall, West Midlands, despite not completing the mandatory health and safety course.
The inquest also concluded he had not being shown a risk assessment, had no accredited training and that there were no safety barriers or netting.
A verdict of accidental death was returned.
In a written response, Mr Brunskill's employer, Wayne Clarey Roofing and Cladding, called the death a "tragic situation" and said: "Any future jobs will have a much higher standard of safety measures in place, with more rigorous supervision."
In her conclusion, Mrs Joanne Lees, the area coroner for the Black Country, said the roof Mr Brunskill was asked to work on contained large sections of wired or Georgian glass and the glass sections were fragile and not safe to walk on.
Mr Brunskill died of head injuries after falling through one of the rooflights on to a concrete floor 8m (26ft) below.
The inquest was unable to determine the circumstances that led up to the fall.
Concerns raised by coroner
The coroner has written to the company to raise concerns about Mr Brunskill's lack of experience, Construction Skills Certification Scheme card and health and safety training.
She also raised a concern that there was no evidence of a designated supervisor responsible for him on the site.
Mrs Lees noted a principal contractor had promised to train any future unqualified employees, but said there was "no evidence of any clear designated structured training programme in place".
She said she could also find no evidence of an appraisal system in place by Wayne Clarey Roofing and Cladding, or supervisory arrangements.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating the death, but said it would not comment while it was considering if further action was necessary.
Wayne Clarey Roofing and Cladding said it was cooperating fully with the investigation.
