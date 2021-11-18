Dudley Hippodrome to be replaced by university centre
Plans to knock down an out-of-use theatre have been agreed by councillors.
The former Dudley Hippodrome has not staged a live performance since 1974, and closed in 2009, but a long campaign had been fought to save it.
Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council has been given £25m by the government to build a university centre on the site.
The decision still needs to be confirmed by the secretary of state.
Previous attempts to turn the building in to a community centre or a driverless vehicle centre failed, but Councillor Simon Phipps, the cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said the university plan was "the right decision".
And he said it would help regenerate Dudley town centre.
Tom Clarke, national planning adviser for the Theatres Trust, said: "There have been quite a few venues that have gone into disuse as the Hippodrome did and then successfully reverted back to theatre use further along the line."
He said he thought a revived theatre could bring visitors back in to the town.
Guminder Pal Singh Samra, the owner of the former JB's Nightclub, which will also be demolished, said: "I just don't understand why you'd want to get rid of a perfectly sturdy building even if it's been empty for 10 years."
And he added: "It might not look the prettiest, but it can be made to look pretty again."
The 1930s building hosted acts including Gracie Fields, Laurel and Hardy, Marlene Dietrich and George Formby and was later used as a bingo hall.
