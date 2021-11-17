Mother dies two days after Birmingham hit-and-run crash
A woman has died two days after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash.
Catherine Francis, 29, was hit on Bradford Road, in Birmingham, at about 01:25 GMT on Saturday and died on Monday.
Her family said she was "the best mommy in the world to her beautiful five-year-old daughter".
A Toyota Aygo, which officers believe to have been involved in the collision, has been found abandoned in the Kingshurst area.
In a statement, released by West Midlands Police, Ms Francis's family described her as "the kindest, bubbliest, most generous and wonderful sister, daughter, auntie, and friend you could ever wish to meet".
"The sudden death of a loved one is hard for anybody to deal with, but for Catherine to have died in these circumstances, at such a young age, is just incomprehensible," they added."
The family have appealed for anyone with information "no matter how small or insignificant it may seem" to come forward.
Ms Francis was hit on Bradford Road, between Heathland Avenue and Hall Road.
Sgt Adam Garbett said the recovered car would be "forensically examined as part of our investigation into the collision".
"I would also ask people to think about maybe a neighbour or friend who has a Toyota Aygo, that they haven't seen since the weekend, to let us know," he said.
"I would also appeal directly to the driver to think long and hard. Now is the time to do the right thing and come and speak to us."
