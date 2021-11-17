Millions pledged for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games legacy
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Millions of pounds will be spent on improving access to sport in the West Midlands after the region hosts the Commonwealth Games in 2022.
Sport England has pledged £6.5m to "tackle inactivity", which it said has increased in the area during the Covid-19 pandemic.
More than half of the funding will be open to applications from local community sporting groups.
The rest will be spent on improving facilities and access to sport.
"The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is massive moment for the nation next year and an exciting chance to bring people together through sport and activity," Tim Hollingsworth, from Sport England, said.
"The challenge is turning this into a legacy that has lasting impact and helps people to connect and stay active."
Coventry, Solihull, Birmingham and the Black Country have been awarded £3m to improve opportunities for people to "get active in their local streets and parks".
Schemes will include cycling and walking programmes as well as options for activities on the canal network.
"These two new funds are so important," Mr Hollingsworth said. "They are building the foundations to create change that lasts in the West Midlands."
A survey conducted by Sport England found the number of inactive adults in the region had increased by 100,000 over the course of the pandemic.
Naseem Akhtar, who runs Sähëlï Hub - a sports group for women in Birmingham - said "some of our ethnically diverse communities in the West Midlands were amongst those who were worst impacted".
"These two funds have the power to change lives," she said. "The legacy of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games should be one of friendship and community through sport and activity."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk