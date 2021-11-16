Trevor Smith: Police shooting was lawful killing, inquest finds
- Published
A man who was shot dead by police at his home was lawfully killed, an inquest jury has found.
Trevor Smith, 52, was killed by a bullet which ricocheted off a bedframe at his Birmingham home in March 2019.
The jury found firearms officers had followed correct procedures and the fatal shot was fired because they believed they were in immediate danger.
His family said they still had "serious concerns". Police said an officer had no choice but to discharge a weapon.
Mr Smith died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, which was fired in "self-defence", jurors at Birmingham Coroner's Court heard.
The jury said the firearms officers, who cannot be identified, had been sent to arrest Mr Smith on 15 March after reports he had threatened his former partner.
Jurors found the threshold had been met for an armed response and that it had been agreed the location for the planned arrest was the "safest option" in the interests of the public and the officers themselves.
The inquest earlier heard officers were not told Mr Smith had taken an overdose in January 2019 and was taking antidepressants, but if they had known, it would not have changed their tactics.
The jury concluded the officers had declared who they were and that they were armed when they entered, but Mr Smith "remained uncompliant" and refused to show both hands, hiding one of them behind a duvet.
Police said they were acting on evidence there was a handgun at the address and the situation escalated when he threw back the duvet and a black object was seen, which the officers believed could be a handgun.
One shot was fired and Mr Smith died from the bullet fragment which ricocheted off his bed.
An imitation pistol was found after the shooting.
A statement from his family said that while the verdict was appropriate, they still had "serious concerns about the operation including police conduct and use of inappropriate language, poor negotiating skills, decision-making, and leadership."
Mr Smith's family raised concerns about the fatal shot saying it went in a downward trajectory "ricocheting upwards off the bed frame, changing direction and causing the fatal injuries to Trevor".
"This wayward shot is most disconcerting," they said.
They said they had hoped the inquest would provide answers but it had instead "raised serious questions about how the police engage with people with mental ill health, as was the case for Trevor."
"We leave the inquest dissatisfied with responses that West Midlands Police [WMP] had no other option but to shoot and kill Trevor," they said.
"We ask questions, we ask for answers, we ask for change and reform, so that another life may not be lost at the hands of WMP, and another family not need to suffer and grieve," the statement said.
Assistant Chief Constable Jayne Meir said "sadly, on this occasion, one of our officers had no choice but to discharge their weapon".
She added: "The verdict of lawful killing returned by the jury reflects that."
Ms Meir said when intelligence was received that he was in possession of a firearm, "we had a duty to act to protect the public", and so "carefully" planned and carried out the warrant to arrest him.
She said the force's firearms officers undergo "continuous rigorous training to ensure they are suitably equipped" for such a role.
"The last thing our firearms officers ever want to do is discharge their weapons, and they will do everything possible to avoid that scenario," she said.
The force would like to offer its "sincere condolences" to the family, she added.
Following the inquest, the police watchdog said its investigation found the officer's actions "were proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances faced".
Steve Bimson, Independent Office for Police Conduct operations manager, said its report and evidence was shared with the coroner, police force and Mr Smith's family.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk