Hunt for 'cruel thieves' after woman, 94, attacked at Oldbury home
Police hunting three masked men who forced a 94-year-old woman to hand over her father's World War One medals have described the crime as "despicable".
She was "threatened with violence" and made to open a safe at her Oldbury home on Saturday evening.
The "cruel thieves" stole three medals given to her father Thomas Morris, including a Victory Medal, engraved with "TA Morris".
The woman was also forced to hand over her gold wedding and engagement rings.
Other items taken included cash, an eternity ring with zirconia around the centre; a gold ring with a fish-like pattern and a five shilling piece made into a brooch.
The victim was unharmed but left very shaken after the attack in Hilltop Road, West Midlands Police said.
Det Sgt Matt Nightingale, from force CID, said: "This is a despicable crime against an elderly woman - she was threatened with serious violence which is shocking and totally unnecessary."
Police described the suspects as white, in their late teens or early 20s, and wearing dark blue clothing.
Officers have seized CCTV as part of their investigation.
"Some people will know or suspect who is responsible for this offence. I would ask them to do the right thing and get in touch. This could have been your grandmother's home that's been broken into," Mr Nightingale added.
He also appealed for anyone who had been offered the items for sale to contact the force or Crimestoppers anonymously.
