Trevor Smith: Inquest jury retires to consider verdict
A jury at an inquest into the death of a man shot dead by police in his bedroom in Birmingham has been sent out to consider its verdict.
Trevor Smith died after he was hit by a bullet which ricocheted off a bedframe at his home on 15 March 2019.
Armed officers were sent after the 52-year-old threatened his former partner, jurors previously heard.
An officer said he shot as he thought Mr Smith was about to fire at police, senior coroner Louise Hunt said.
In her summing up to the jury she said an imitation pistol was found after the shooting.
He split up from his partner in January 2019, the jury heard, after a two-year relationship which his partner described as abusive, controlling and aggressive.
She told police in November 2018 he threatened her with a gun held against her head and, after they split, sent her a video on WhatsApp showing a gun being loaded along with a threat to her life.
West Midlands Police deployed armed officers to arrest him at his home on Wheeleys Lane, near Birmingham city centre.
But Ms Hunt said the officers were not told Mr Smith had taken an overdose in January 2019 and was taking antidepressants.
However she said officers testified if they had known, it would not have changed their tactics.
Jurors were shown body-worn camera footage in which officers repeatedly urged Mr Smith to show them his hands and come out of the flat.
Ms Hunt said one of his hands was hidden by a duvet and when he suddenly raised both his hands, an officer saw a black object in them and fired a shot.
Among the issues the jury has been told to consider is the degree of force used, delays in an ambulance arriving and issues with a police defibrillator.
However, Ms Hunt said on issues over the treatment given to Mr Smith after he was shot, jurors would also have to state they "made no difference to the outcome".
Mr Smith was much loved by his family who said he was a "bright talented and creative individual who was very artistic", Ms Hunt said.
