Zephaniah McLeod: Birmingham stabbing spree killer sentenced
- Published
A killer who launched a deadly stabbing spree in Birmingham has been sentenced to at least 21 years.
Jacob Billington, 23, died and seven others were hurt in five separate incidents carried out in 90 minutes across the city on 6 September 2020.
Zephaniah McLeod, 29, previously admitted manslaughter and four counts of attempted murder.
Judge Justice Pepperall said he would be detained at Ashworth hospital for "as long as necessary".
Afterwards, he said McLeod would see out the remainder of his term in prison.
Mr Billington from Crosby, in Merseyside, was enjoying a night out in Birmingham when he was attacked.
His friend Michael Callaghan, 24, was left with life-changing injuries.
At Birmingham Crown Court, Mr Justice Pepperall said McLeod had gone on a "murderous rampage" and left behind an "appalling catalogue of offending of the utmost gravity".
