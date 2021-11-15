Sandwell bin workers walk out in industrial action
Refuse workers have gone on strike in Sandwell, in the West Midlands.
The Serco staff walked out in a dispute about health and safety conditions at a household recycling centre in Oldbury.
Monday's strike by GMB union members is the first of 12 dates of industrial action scheduled for November, December and January.
The company said it would prioritise household and garden waste collections on Tuesday, meaning it would be suspending recycling collections.
Some 130 workers are expected to be involved in the action, the union said.
Serco urged staff to consider suspending action planned for Tuesday while discussions were ongoing.
It said "significant progress" had been made "towards seeking a mutually beneficial resolution".
GMB organiser Justine Jones said the union would continue its dialogue with Serco management and "hope they act to resolve this dispute and avoid disruption over the festive period".
The union has previously said the issues at the centre on Shidas Lane include pools of dirty water, dilapidated fencing and trip hazards.
Katy Bassett, from Serco, said the health and safety of its staff were "of paramount importance".
A spokesperson for Sandwell Council said it urged Serco to work with its staff and the union to resolve the dispute.
"We hope that further industrial action can be avoided, but if it goes ahead we will ensure residents are kept up-to-date on the proposed strike schedule and on changes or delays to waste and recycling services via the Sandwell Council website, Twitter, Facebook and the email updates service," they said.
