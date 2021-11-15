Woman, 94, forced to hand over father's WWI medals in Oldbury
A 94-year-old woman had to hand over her father's World War One war medals after being "threatened with violence".
Three masked men smashed through a glass back door at her home in Oldbury, the evening before Remembrance Sunday, West Midlands Police said.
Det Sgt Ian Comfort said she was forced to open a safe where the medals were.
He said: "The woman is understandably heartbroken that her father's war medals have been taken from her and is desperate to be reunited with them."
Two round WW1 medals with ribbon and the engraving "TA Morris" were taken along with a Queen Victoria Goblet Florin which is a two shilling piece minted in 1800. A five shilling piece made into a brooch was also taken.
The men also took cash and jewellery before fleeing after the break-in off Hilltop Road at about 19:10 GMT.
The victim was unharmed but has been left very shaken by the incident, officers said.
Mr Comfort said police were carrying out urgent inquiries to find those responsible and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
"If you're offered these medals or have any information I would urge you to get in touch," he added.
