Disruption in Wolverhampton caused by train derailment cleared
- Published
Disruption caused by a derailed engineering train has been cleared.
The train blocked the line north of Wolverhampton and affected services between the city and Stafford on Sunday.
National Rail tweeted just after 04:00 GMT that the disruption, caused by the "low-speed derailment", had been cleared.
Avanti West Coast is reporting delays to some of its services on Monday due to "poor rail conditions".
On Sunday the derailed train meant the operator was unable to get trains out of its depot near Wolverhampton and fewer trains were in service.
Meanwhile, a dedicated bus service has begun from tram stops between Wolverhampton and Birmingham after the entire tram network was suspended over the weekend.
West Midlands Metro said permanent repairs were required after more cracks were discovered on vehicles.
It has not said when services will resume, but repairs are expected to take at least four weeks.
"To ensure that we can continue to run a safe and reliable service, a decision has been made to remove all 21 trams from service until further notice," its statement said.
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said he was seeking "urgent answers" as to what had gone wrong and described the suspension as "incredibly disappointing and frustrating".
