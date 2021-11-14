BBC News

Smethwick house fire: Woman seriously injured

A woman has been seriously injured in a "severe" house fire.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze at a property on Stony Lane in Smethwick, at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday.

The 54-year-old woman was rescued from a ground floor bedroom and taken to hospital with serious injuries, West Midlands Police said.

Firefighters left the scene at about 22:00 GMT, and the fire was believed to have been started accidentally.

"Assertive firefighting" meant the fire was extinguished quickly, the fire service said

