Smethwick house fire: Woman seriously injured
A woman has been seriously injured in a "severe" house fire.
West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze at a property on Stony Lane in Smethwick, at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday.
The 54-year-old woman was rescued from a ground floor bedroom and taken to hospital with serious injuries, West Midlands Police said.
Firefighters left the scene at about 22:00 GMT, and the fire was believed to have been started accidentally.
