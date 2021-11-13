Tyseley hit-and-run: Man released pending investigation
A man arrested following a fatal hit-and-run has been released pending further investigation.
A three-year-old girl was was struck on Thursday while on a zebra crossing in Reddings Lane, Tyseley, in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said the driver left the scene.
However, a 24-year-old man later handed himself in at a police station and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released pending further inquiries.
