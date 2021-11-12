Ambulance windscreen smashed while on 999 call in Moseley
- Published
The windscreen of an ambulance has been smashed while paramedics were responding to a 999 call.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) is appealing for information following the incident on Alcester Road, Moseley, Birmingham at about 21:15 GMT on Thursday.
The crew were responding to a medical emergency at a property at the time, WMAS said, and were unhurt.
West Midlands Police said it believed a brick had been thrown at the vehicle.
The damaged ambulance had to be to be taken out of use and remains off the road, the ambulance service said, adding that repairs would cost hundreds of pounds.
"I have to question what goes through the mind of someone to think [this] is acceptable," Nathan Hudson, from WMAS, said.
"Not only that, but given the ambulance was using blue lights at the time, whoever did this could clearly see it was responding to an emergency. What if it had been on the way to one of their family members or rushing a loved one to hospital?"
He said he was thankful the staff involved were not injured but that the situation "could have been entirely different had they been hit by the object".
Mr Hudson added: "The service has never been under more pressure than it is right now, and we wake up this morning with one less ambulance available to respond."
He said CCTV from the vehicle would be passed to police, but asked anyone who had any information about the "despicable incident" to contact the force.
Supt Luke Cole, from West Midlands Police, said: "Right now we're investigating this as a case of criminal damage, but things could've been much worse.
"We need to make sure that the person who did this does not do it again. If we're to succeed, we need people to tell us what they saw."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk