Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Step-mum on trial says experts wrong
A woman accused of murdering her six-year-old stepson has claimed medical experts were wrong to say the boy's injuries were not self-inflicted.
Emma Tustin told jurors she heard "a bang" and found Arthur Labinjo-Hughes on the floor of his home in Solihull the day before he died on 17 June 2020.
But experts have dismissed the possibility he hurt himself in evidence accepted by her own defence team.
Ms Tustin denies murder and child cruelty charges.
Giving evidence at Coventry Crown Court, Ms Tustin told jurors: "It's not first time medical experts have been wrong, and it won't be the last.
"In this case, it's not murder, murder was not committed."
Salt-laced meals
The court previously heard Arthur died from an unsurvivable brain injury.
Ms Tustin, 32, who is on trial for murder with Thomas Hughes, her partner and father of Arthur, is accused of administering the fatal blows on Arthur after he endured weeks of abuse and punishment at the couple's home.
The pair allegedly forced him to eat salt-laced meals and make him stand for up to 12 hours a day in their hall.
Under cross-examination by Bernard Richmond QC, representing Mr Hughes, Ms Tustin was asked who harmed Arthur if he did not harm himself.
She said she accepted she was the only person at home at the time but that she did not hurt him.
"I didn't push him down the stairs, I didn't bang his head, so whatever has happened, it has been done by his own actions," she said.
She added later: "I have admitted to what I've done, I'm not willing to admit to something I haven't done."
Earlier the court heard during a row with a cell mate, Ms Tustin told her Arthur had "tried to get out the front door and I stopped him trying to follow his dad".
However, she told the court on Thursday, the incident did not relate to Arthur's fatal collapse.
The trial continues
