Murder arrest over body found in Wolverhampton bushes
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man whose body was found in bushes in Wolverhampton.
The body was found near a tower block in Clover Ley, Heath Town, at about 17:30 GMT on Tuesday, but is believed to have been there for more than a day.
The 44-year-old victim lived in an adjacent tower block and is thought to have known the arrested man, who is 40.
The man's cause of death is currently being treated as unexplained, West Midlands Police said.
Post-mortem tests are being carried out, the spokesperson added.
