Norton Motorcycles back in Birmingham after 20 years
- Published
An iconic motorcycle firm which started life in Birmingham is back in the area for the first time in almost 20 years.
More than a century after it was founded, Norton Motorcycles is under new ownership and has new headquarters in Solihull.
The firm supplied a quarter of all motorcycles to the British Army in World War Two but entered administration last year.
At full capacity, the factory will build 8,000 bikes every year.
Started by James "Pa" Norton in Birmingham in 1898, the firm was originally a manufacturer of "fittings and parts for the two-wheel trade".
Indian company TVS Motors bought the firm for £16m and said they have already had more than 5,000 customer inquiries.
It has created 100 new jobs at the manufacturer and staff on the production line say they are hopeful they can win back customers after production problems under the old ownership.
Chassis supervisor Jack Smith said: "Norton's has changed massively, all the improvements... you can see the brand getting bigger and bigger, and hopefully we'll put bikes into production and make some happy customers."
CEO Dr Robert Hentschel said: "Norton is for me one of the most exciting motor brands in the world.
"It is about DNA of racing. It is about innovation, it is about passion, it is a very special product and there's a huge community outside and customer landscape who are very excited."
The brand fell into financial difficulties in 2008 but was rescued by entrepreneur and property developer Stuart Garner who revived the business.
But in January 2020, it was reportedly struggling to pay a tax bill and faced a winding-up order.
Dr Hentschel added: "It was a rollercoaster ride... and now I think we have all the ingredients to make Norton great again."
Peter White, chairman of Norton Owners Club, said: "Norton have always been an iconic brand.
"They have always been one of the finest British brands, and despite all those problems over the years, they've still come up with some of the best looking the best handling, the best working motorcycles that you can ever have."
