Terminally ill man arrested for 'mooning' at speed camera
- Published
A terminally ill man who bared his behind to a speed camera van says he was "gobsmacked" to be arrested at home.
Darrell Meekcom, who was recently told he has multiple system atrophy, exposed himself at the van in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, on Friday.
He said he was forced to the ground during his arrest later the same day.
West Mercia Police said inquiries were on-going after a 55-year-old man was arrested for public order offences.
Wheelchair user Mr Meekcom, who has heart disease, kidney failure and Parkinson's Disease, said after his diagnosis he came up with a so-called bucket list of things he wanted to do before he died.
He decided to target the speed camera van on Stourbridge Road in his home town after he had been "caught by them a couple of times for silly speeds like 35mph in a 30 zone and it always bugged me".
"I didn't think anything of it," said the father of two, who added: "It was a good laugh."
However, the response took him by surprise.
"I was simply gobsmacked that I got arrested for mooning a speed camera," he said.
He said about six officers arrived at his home a short time later asking to be let in and when he refused, his garden gate was kicked in and the officers got him to the ground to cuff him.
He said his wife filmed the "frightening" incident during which Mr Meekcom told the officers he was terminally ill and would struggle to breath. He said he also suffered a blow to the head.
"I did not resist arrest once and I felt the response was completely disproportionate in the circumstances," he said.
Mr Meekcom, who felt unwell and went to hospital after his release from custody, said he has reported the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
West Mercia Police spokesman said officers received a report of indecent exposure on Stourbridge Road at about 13:00 GMT on 5 November and located a person of interest in Coiey Close.
"A 55-year-old man from Kidderminster was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and released on bail."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk