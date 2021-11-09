Man sentenced for hit-and-run killing in Digbeth
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced for killing a man in a hit-and run.
Raihan Ahmed struck Ghulam Nabi, a pedestrian, on Great Barr Street in Digbeth, Birmingham, on 29 August.
The 61-year-old bus driver, described by employer National Express West Midlands as a "fantastic mentor", died at the scene.
Ahmed, from Langdale Road, Birmingham, who already admitted causing death by dangerous driving, will serve 44 months in a young offender institution.
He was disqualified from driving for 58 months at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday and faced no separate penalty for driving without insurance, a charge he had also previously admitted.
Paying tribute to Mr Nabi after his death, David Bradford, managing director of National Express West Midlands, said he had worked for the firm since 1994 and was known and liked by everyone.
"Nabi would have a laugh with all his colleagues and he was especially respected by our younger drivers - they called him Uncle and he was a fantastic mentor to them," he said.
Customers had also contacted the firm to say "what a polite and friendly bus driver he was", he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk