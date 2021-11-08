Tribute to 'striking, joking' ex-UB40 member Astro
- Published
Ex-UB40 member Terence Wilson, better known as Astro, had a "very striking presence", a music expert said.
Astro, 64. who performed in the Birmingham reggae pop band for more than 30 years, died after a short illness, his current band confirmed.
He was "such a lovely person", said Jez Collins, founder of the Birmingham Popular Music Archive.
He added he was not sure Astro and the band got the recognition they deserved for the work they did in Birmingham.
Mr Collins said when he met the musician, the vocalist "was lovely".
He stated: "Astro was a very striking presence. He was a big guy.
"He was a very sort of domineering sort of character, but such a lovely person.
"He'd always be around, always laughing, always joking, centre of attention, but he was a really nice guy."
The Birmingham-based group - named after the then government's unemployment benefit form - sold more than 70 million records and had three UK number one hits.
Asked to sum up UB40's legacy, particularly for the city, Mr Collins said: "I'm not sure many people know how much work they do in Birmingham and how much they support musicians, social causes.
"They've stayed true to the city. They've stayed in the city.
"For Birmingham and the region they're massively important, their music, their influence."
He added he did not think "they get the recognition that they should do for being ambassadors of the city, but also for the music... that they produced and sold".
Mr Collins stated UB40 had a "very distinctive sound" and even when it covered "other reggae songs, it was still a UB40 song".
Astro joined UB40 in 1979 - shortly after the band was formed - but left in 2013 and went on to perform with breakaway group UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.
The original band broke through in the early 1980s with their take on British reggae and found success with hits like Red Red Wine and Can't Help Falling In Love.
In August, UB40 founding member and saxophonist Brian Travers died of cancer aged 62.