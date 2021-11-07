Jardel Faure sought after five attacked in Black Country
A man is being sought by police after a series of attacks in which a 16-year-old was bitten and a woman hit over the head with a bottle.
West Midlands Police said it believed three people had been involved in the "really nasty assaults on random people in the Black Country".
Two men, aged 19 and 25, have been arrested over the "seemingly motiveless attacks" on 21 October.
The force still wants to talk to Jardel Faure from Cradley Heath.
At least five people were attacked in Stourbridge High Street, Brierley Hill and Merry Hill, police said.
The other two men have been released on police bail while inquiries continue.
