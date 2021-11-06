Walsall retail park visitors threatened by children with fake gun
Two children have been arrested after reports that visitors to a retail park were being threatened with a gun.
West Midlands Police said one motorist at Reedswood Retail Park, Walsall, said he was told, "stop, give me your van".
Armed officers recovered a toy gun, painted black, and a kitchen knife, which was being carried in a rucksack.
The two boys were aged 11 and 12 and the police also escorted home two other children, aged 11 and seven.
West Midlands Police said there had also been a report of stones being thrown at vehicles and staff being threatened, just after 10:00 GMT.
One of the boys was arrested for possessing an imitation gun and the other for knife possession.
The force said it would be speaking to their parents and referrals would be made to the local authority's children's services.
Sgt Ben Dolan said the incident had been "really concerning given the ages of the children involved".
He added: "These children may have thought it was some kind of game or fun to be pointing a fake gun at people but this caused great concern.
"And it's ended with four boys being stopped by armed police which must have been pretty scary for them."