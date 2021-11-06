BBC News

Man charged with attempted murder after suspected hit and run

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
A man remains in a critical condition after being hit by a car on Hamstead Road in Handsworth

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was hit by car and left in a critical condition.

Shanardo Whittaker, 31, from Dudley, West Midlands, was arrested at his home yesterday.

He is suspected of driving a car that hit a 33-year-old man in Hamstead Road, Handsworth on 31 October.

The victim remains in hospital and Whittaker is due to appear before magistrates in Birmingham later.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.