Arrest after two hurt in Handsworth hit-and-run and stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were hospitalised after leaving a party.
One of the victims was hit by a car in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Sunday and the other was stabbed nearby.
The 33-year-old hit by a car remains in a critical condition in hospital, police said, and the second victim, 35, is continuing his recovery at home.
West Midlands Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder earlier.
The force said the arrest was "a big step forward" in their investigation but continued to appeal for help from witnesses.
Detectives said the timeline was still "slightly unclear" but confirmed the victims had been at a party nearby before they were attacked at about 06:00 GMT on Hamstead Road.
A car believed to have been used in the hit-and-run has been recovered for forensic examination, police said.
