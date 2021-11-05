BBC News

Life-size David Attenborough cake displayed in Birmingham

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Cake artists from across the UK collaborated on the many-tiered creation

A life-size David Attenborough has gone on display at the Cake International show.

The edible version of Sir David was seen surrounded by animals as part of a display created by a group of cake artists to celebrate the broadcaster's 95th birthday.

The event at the NEC near Birmingham runs until Sunday.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The edible effigy is surrounded by his "favourite things" said his creators

West Yorkshire-based artist Stephanie Would said: "David Attenborough is a legend in the animal kingdom as well as our own.

"He celebrated his 95th birthday in May and I thought this would be a great way to celebrate."

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
A full English-inspired cake was submitted to the competition
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
A lockdown puppy-inspired cake is among those showcased at the event
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The baked goods were submitted to the annual event as part of their decorating competition
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The Cake International show runs until Sunday
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Iced versions of Harry and Marv, from the Christmas classic Home Alone, are among the exhibition
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
One deceptive baker produced a cake disguised as a full roast dinner
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
A Covid-19 inspired cake was among those entered for competition

The show coincides with the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, where Sir David told world leaders this week humanity is "in trouble" due to burning fossil fuels, destroying nature and releasing carbon into the atmosphere.

