Life-size David Attenborough cake displayed in Birmingham
A life-size David Attenborough has gone on display at the Cake International show.
The edible version of Sir David was seen surrounded by animals as part of a display created by a group of cake artists to celebrate the broadcaster's 95th birthday.
The event at the NEC near Birmingham runs until Sunday.
West Yorkshire-based artist Stephanie Would said: "David Attenborough is a legend in the animal kingdom as well as our own.
"He celebrated his 95th birthday in May and I thought this would be a great way to celebrate."
The show coincides with the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, where Sir David told world leaders this week humanity is "in trouble" due to burning fossil fuels, destroying nature and releasing carbon into the atmosphere.
