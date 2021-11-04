Teens found guilty of murdering Keon Lincoln
- Published
A 14-year-old gunman and three other teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a schoolboy outside his home.
Keon Lincoln, 15, died after he was shot and stabbed by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January.
The 14-year-old killer, from Birmingham, showed little emotion as he was unanimously convicted.
Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court are still considering a charge of murder against a fifth defendant.
Among the convicted is a 16-year-old from Walsall who, like his 14-year-old co-defendant, cannot be named due to his age. He was caught on CCTV armed with a large knife as Keon was attacked.
Tahjgeem Breakenridge, 18, from Oldfield Road, Balsall Heath, Birmingham, and Michael Ugochukwu, 18, of Twyning Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, were also found guilty of murder after nearly 16 hours of jury deliberations.
The 14-year-old was also convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life while the 16-year-old, Breakenridge and Ugochukwu were all convicted of having an offensive weapon.
The trial heard Keon was murdered outside his home in a "short and brutal" attack.
He was repeatedly stabbed by a group who got out of a stolen car and chased him, before being shot in the stomach as he lay on the ground, the court was told.
The five-week trial heard Keon suffered eight sharp force injuries and a fatal injury to his abdomen from one of two gunshots.
At the start of the proceedings, prosecutor Michael Burrows QC said a Ford S-Max, which had a false registration plate, was used by those who attacked Keon.
It later crashed on Wheeler Street, Birmingham, where investigators found forensic evidence including a hunting knife.
On Friday, jurors will resume their deliberations on Kieron Donaldson, 18, of Aston Lane, Perry Barr, who denies murder.