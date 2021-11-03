Snobs Birmingham: Club confirms four reports of spiking
Four incidents of spiking have been reported at a Birmingham nightclub over the weekend.
Snobs hosted three events over the Halloween weekend but was criticised on social media for being slow to respond to reports online.
In a statement on Wednesday, it said victims did not need hospital treatment and it was working with police.
The club said it was introducing extra safety measures, including cup covers and drink testing strips.
Metal detectors and increased searches are also being brought in.
Brum Night In, part of a national campaign group set up in response to increased incidents of spiking across the country, said it had received "several reports of spiking via injection and drinks" at the club on Saturday.
Snobs said it had been "working through the weekend's reports" with police and were able to confirm four instances.
"Those in question were assisted quickly via our on-site security and care team and the St John's Ambulance," the club said in a statement.
"This is a very serious situation and we are very concerned for the safety of our patrons."
West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it had not attended the venue over the weekend.
Elsewhere in the city, two students at the University of Birmingham reported being spiked at a Halloween event at a student union venue prompting the Guild of Students to trial passive drug detection dogs.
The Nightingale club announced anti-spiking measures including drinks testing kits and drinks covers.
