Police apology amid claim Sikh headwear was forcibly removed
A police chief has apologised to a Sikh man whose arrest sparked a protest amid claims his religious head covering had been forcibly removed.
An officer removed the head covering in a private room at Perry Barr police station in Birmingham and it fell on the floor at one point, police said.
The force said the head covering, a patka, was immediately retrieved.
Assistant Chief Constable Richard Baker said he met with the man to apologise to him for any distress he experienced.
The matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who are now carrying out an investigation of the officers' interactions with the man on 27 October, West Midlands Police said.
"We understand the religious significance of head coverings to the Sikh faith and we know reports of this incident have caused outrage and anger to the Sikh community and the wider public," ACC Baker said.
"I do not underestimate the impact this has had on the man as well as the Sikh community, both locally and further afield.
"This is absolutely not representative of West Midlands Police.
"We are committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect and we continue to strive for better relationships with the communities we serve. We are determined to hold to account any officer who does not adhere to the standards of professional behaviour."
The IOPC previously said a video on social media suggesting the man had his turban stamped on in a custody suite was "false".
The man, who was released on bail, is due at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 25 November charged with obstructing a police officer and two counts of driving a vehicle when the VRM (vehicle registration) fails to conform with regulations.
