Fifth teen convicted of killing Keon Lincoln
- Published
A fifth teenager has been found guilty of killing 15-year-old Keon Lincoln who was shot and stabbed outside his home.
A jury at Birmingham Crown Court convicted Kieron Donaldson, 18, of Aston Lane, Perry Barr, Birmingham, of manslaughter.
Keon died after being attacked by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, in January.
Donaldson, who was cleared of murder, was convicted of the lesser charge by a majority 10-2 verdict after a trial heard he "helped and supplied weapons" for a planned attack.
He is due to be sentenced later this month alongside his co-defendants.
Jurors deliberated for 17 hours and four minutes before reaching a verdict on Donaldson.
Judge Lord Justice William Davis said the four murderers would each receive a life sentence, with Donaldson facing a "significant" sentence.
A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to their age, were convicted of murder alongside Tahjgeem Breakenridge, 18, from Oldfield Road, Balsall Heath, Birmingham, and Michael Ugochukwu, 18, of Twyning Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham.
The youngest was additionally convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, while the 16-year-old, Breakenridge and Ugochukwu were all convicted of having an offensive weapon.
The court was told the 16-year-old was recorded on CCTV armed with a large knife as Keon was attacked.
The trial heard Keon was attacked outside his home in a "short and brutal" attack on 21 January.
The schoolboy was repeatedly stabbed by a group who got out of a stolen car and chased him. He was then shot in the stomach as he lay on the ground, the court was told, and died two hours later at Birmingham Children's Hospital.
