Fifth teen convicted of killing Keon Lincoln
- Published
A fifth teenager has been found guilty of killing 15-year-old Keon Lincoln who was shot and stabbed outside his home.
A jury at Birmingham Crown Court convicted Kieron Donaldson, 18, of Aston Lane, Perry Barr, Birmingham, of manslaughter.
The schoolboy died after being attacked by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, in January.
Donaldson, who was cleared of murder, was convicted of the lesser charge by a majority 10-2 verdict after a trial heard he "helped and supplied weapons" for a planned attack.
He is due to be sentenced later this month alongside his co-defendants.
Jurors deliberated for 17 hours and four minutes before reaching a verdict on Donaldson.
They had been instructed to consider whether Donaldson had assisted or encouraged one of the defendants to carry out the attack, and were told he was not guilty of murder if they could not be sure he intended the attackers to cause Keon serious harm.
Judge Lord Justice William Davis said the four murderers would each receive a life sentence, with Donaldson facing a "significant" sentence.
A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to their age, were convicted of murder alongside Tahjgeem Breakenridge, 18, from Oldfield Road, Balsall Heath, Birmingham, and Michael Ugochukwu, 18, of Twyning Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham.
The youngest was additionally convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, while the 16-year-old, Breakenridge and Ugochukwu were all convicted of having an offensive weapon.
The court was told the 16-year-old was recorded on CCTV armed with a large knife as Keon was attacked.
The trial heard Keon was fatally wounded outside his home in a "short and brutal" attack on 21 January.
He was repeatedly stabbed by a group who got out of a stolen car and chased him. He was then shot in the stomach as he lay on the ground, the court was told, and died two hours later at Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Prosecutors said a stolen Ford S-Max, which had a false registration plate, was used. It later crashed on Wheeler Street, Birmingham, where investigators found forensic evidence including a hunting knife.
The court was told Donaldson had bought about a dozen knives online in the months before the killing, including one found in the stolen car bearing Keon's blood.
It was also alleged that Donaldson's fingerprints were found on the blade of the weapon, while Ugochukwu's DNA was recovered from its sheath.
The trial was told Donaldson arranged for a taxi that picked up Breakenridge and Ugochukwu before the attack and dropped them off near his home.
Det Insp Jim Colclough of West Midlands Police said the reason for the killing had not emerged during the trial, but he said those convicted "absolutely set out to cause someone some real harm that day".
He said: "The motive isn't clear at all. But the fact that they've gone out, and carried such weapons, and have acted for a purpose that at the moment is beyond us, I can't comprehend.
"I think as a society it is something that is really difficult for everyone to comprehend.
"People of that age should not be arming themselves with weapons and going out with a view of causing either someone really serious harm or killing them."
Det Insp Colclough added the killers had shown an "indifference to what had gone on", but Keon's family had acted with "absolute strength" during the trial.
He said: "I hope that these convictions can offer some form of solace to Keon's family who will clearly mourn his loss for the rest of their lives."
