Thousands raised by girl for hospital treating her burns
- Published
A seven-year-old girl who suffered severe burns as a baby has raised more than £200,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Elizabeth was six months old when her cot set alight due to a malfunctioning air conditioner. She has since had more than 70 skin grafts and operations.
Despite having limited movement she ran a mile every day for 26 days in July to raise the money.
Liam Soffe, her father, said she is enthusiastic and has big ambitions.
The response to her fundraising had been "just amazing", he said.
The family, originally from Dublin, had been living in Qatar when the fire broke out in her bedroom.
Mr Soffe said they were "very lucky" to be able to get treatment at the Birmingham Children's Hospital and the family moved to the city.
Elizabeth had suffered burns to 70% of her body and because her skin grafts do not grow as she grows, they need replacing or relieving as it becomes stretched.
"Her biggest problem is range of movement." he said.
Her fundraising effort this summer took the form of a marathon challenge, with her running a mile every day, for 26 days, in July.
"She woke up every day enthusiastic about doing that mile, even when she was tired," Mr Soffe said.
They had originally set themselves a target of raising £130,000 for the hospital to buy a new laser machine.
But after receiving support through her Instagram diary and from celebrities including Russell Howard, Gabby Roslin, Emma Kennedy and Adil Ray, they surpassed that target.
Mr Soffe said his daughter "doesn't seem to recognise any limits" and has talked about rock climbing, abseiling and parachute jumps.
He and his wife Sinead look to remain positive and "just keep coming back to the idea that we're lucky she survived."