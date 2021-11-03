Tributes to 'loving father' killed after being hit by two cars
Tributes have been paid to a man who was killed when hit by two cars.
James Driver-Fisher was struck shortly after midnight on Sunday on Saltwells Road in Netherton, Dudley, at the junction with Cradley Road.
The 37-year-old, from Netherton, was a journalist who worked for the Midland News Association (MNA), publishers of the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.
MNA editor-in-chief Martin Wright said staff were "devastated" at the loss of Mr Driver-Fisher.
Mr Wright said: "James will be sorely missed for his humour and his unflappable demeanour in the newsroom. He was a conscientious and dedicated member of our team, not to mention a very talented journalist.
"Above all, he was a thoughtful and caring human being, which made him so popular with all of his colleagues.
"Our thoughts are with James's family at this exceptionally difficult time."
The Express & Star reported that Mr Driver-Fisher started with the MNA as a reporter on the Bridgnorth Journal in 2007.
He later worked as a sub editor and a content manager for the Express & Star, Shropshire Star and their weekly newspapers, as well as regularly contributing to the entertainment and sports pages.
The Aston Villa fan also wrote two books about his team and one on motorsport.
In a tribute posted on Facebook, Mr Driver-Fisher's wife Kelly wrote: "There no words for this.. I love the bones of him and it was love at first sight.
"The great are taken young and he was the best. He truly was the kindest most loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, brother in law son in law and friend. I will raise our daughter right babe and we will be OK but my god we miss you."
Following the crash West Midlands Police said both cars stayed at the scene and no arrests had been made.
