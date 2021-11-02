Squid Game copycat challenge leads to scalding injuries
- Published
Children are being admitted to hospital with burns after trying to recreate a Squid Game challenge.
Birmingham Children's Hospital said the hit Netflix show had inspired a honeycomb challenge to trend online.
It relates to a "dalgona challenge" in the show where players must break honeycomb into a template shape.
However doctors said children had been scalded while making the honeycomb, which has a higher boiling point than water and can then stick to the skin.
Warning - this report includes graphic images.
"We're really worried after seeing several children with very deep skin injuries caused by scalds linked to this social media trend," Oliver Sawyer, a consultant burns and plastic surgeon at the hospital, said.
"Given the very high boiling point of the substance any scalds do really have potential to cause serious scarring."
In October, Central Bedfordshire Council wrote to parents and guardians with warnings that schoolchildren were trying to replicate games from the programme.
The 15-rated Squid Game has become Netflix's biggest original series of all time and follows a group of 456 desperate people lured into a bloodthirsty survival game.
In the dalgona challenge, the players have to carefully cut out a shape from the paper thin honeycomb using a needle.
Birmingham Children's Hospital warned of the "real dangers" of children trying to recreate the social media trend.
"We advise that children should be accompanied by an adult if they want to use the oven hob or heat that could have the potential to cause serious injuries," a spokesperson said.
If anyone suffers an injury all clothing touched by the substance should be removed, the affected area immediately submerged in cold water and medical assistance sought.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk