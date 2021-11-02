Trevor Smith: Man shot by police had threatened partner with gun
A man shot dead by police in his bedroom had previously held a gun to his partner's head, an inquest heard.
Trevor Smith, 52, died after a shot ricocheted off a bedframe at his home in Birmingham on 15 March 2019.
An inquest jury was told armed officers had been sent after his former partner reported threats against her.
At Birmingham Coroner's Court, senior coroner Louise Hunt said an imitation firearm had been recovered from the flat after Mr Smith had been shot.
She summarised evidence which will be shown to the jury over the course of the inquest, which is due to last up to four weeks.
Mr Smith, a van driver, and his partner had recently split up, Ms Hunt said, after which he sent her a video showing a black handgun and allegedly saying "watch what I do".
She had also reported being held with a gun against her head in November 2018 and by early March told police she had received two "sympathy" cards, one of which had her photo on it, reading "RIP".
Armed officers from West Midlands Police were sent to Mr Smith's home in Wheeleys Lane, near Birmingham city centre, in the early hours amid suspicions he may be in possession of a firearm.
Ms Hunt told jurors body-worn camera footage from officers would show Mr Smith sitting on his bed, one of his arms concealed by a duvet.
"Mr Smith drops the duvet and one of his limbs moves," Ms Hunt said.
"Very shortly after, one of the firearms officers discharges his weapon. A single shot is fired. It hits the bed frame and ricochets into Mr Smith, causing fatal injuries."
Ms Hunt said jurors would be asked to consider whether delays in an ambulance arriving and issues with its onboard defibrillator contributed to Mr Smith's death.
A family tribute said the "avid" Birmingham City fan was "deeply missed".
"Trevor's life mattered and he did not deserve to lose it in this way," his sister Lorna Webley said.
The inquest continues.
