Increased security after needle spiking reports at university
- Published
An increase in security measures at a university's student nights will be brought in after two people reported being spiked by needles.
The University of Birmingham's Guild of Students said increased searches of bags and a trial of passive drug detection dogs were among the new measures.
Two students reported being spiked at a Halloween event on Saturday.
West Midlands Police said the two instances had been reported to them.
The Guild of Students said it was in contact with the two students and working closely with police and other university services to ensure safety.
"We are putting in place further measures to do more to protect students from spiking. When you visit Fab 'n' Fresh or Sports Night at the Guild, you will see a range of controls being introduced to provide further protection.
"These include: Increased searches of bags; Increased frequency of personal searches on entry, including the use of a metal detector wand; A trial of passive drug detection dogs."
West Midlands Police added: "We know that lots of people are posting about their experiences online and we'd continue to encourage them to contact us to let us know what's happened - like these women have.
"We need this to get a better understanding of what is happening and see what we can do to prevent them and bring those responsible to justice."
