Insulate Britain protest causes Birmingham centre delays
- Published
A protest by Insulate Britain disrupted morning traffic in Birmingham city centre.
Protesters were sitting in the road around Great Charles Middleway.
Insulate Britain - which campaigns for homes to be low energy by 2030 to fight fuel poverty - also protested in Manchester and London on Tuesday.
Highways group West Midlands Roads said the sit-down demonstration caused delays at the Aston Expressway but was cleared by about 10:30 GMT.
West Midlands Police said it had responded to protesters' actions.
BBC correspondent Phil Mackie, at the scene in Birmingham, said police told them they faced imminent arrest.
In a post on Twitter, Insulate Britain said 60 people were disrupting traffic in London, Birmingham and Manchester.
The London and Manchester roads are part of the strategic road network and covered by a super injunction granted to National Highways last week.
Mary "Madge" Smail, from Ashbourne in Derbyshire, was among those protesting in Birmingham and said she supported the action because it "wins on so many fronts".
She said: "There's so many people in fuel poverty. This is the fifth richest nation in the world and tens of thousands of people dread every winter because they can't afford to keep warm."
Responding to negative responses the group had received from the public, Ms Smail said: "It's not nice being verbally and physically abused but people must understand that a few minutes' wait is a very minor inconvenience compared to the hardships that are to come."
Activists have blocked roads on 18 days since 13 September, a move that has seen drivers stuck in long queues of traffic.
Before Tuesday's action, there had been 770 arrests in connection with the protests.
