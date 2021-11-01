Prisoner sentenced for further MP Jess Phillips death threats
- Published
A prisoner already convicted for sending death threats to MPs has been further sentenced for sending more to Jess Phillips.
Rakeem Malik was sentenced in 2020 for threats to the Birmingham Yardley MP plus threatening to bomb Rosie Cooper and eat Theresa May.
He was handed a five-year prison sentence which will run consecutively to his existing five-year jail term.
Ms Phillips said she felt resigned to being a target.
The letters were intercepted before reaching her, she said.
"He's a dangerous man," she said. "I feel resigned to the position of somebody who will for the rest of my life receive threats and potentially have those enacted."
Malik appeared via video-link at Birmingham Crown Court for sentencing after previously admitting making a threat to kill, two counts of sending letters with threats and breaching a criminal behaviour order.
He was also given a five-year extension to his licence and was made subject to a restraining order.
Previously known as Paul Anthony Harrison, Malik is already serving a life sentence after being convicted in 1999 of the attempted murder of a cell mate whom he tried to strangle. He had been previously being sentenced for possessing an offensive weapon, indecent assault and assaulting a police officer.
"I don't feel this is a man who is coming out of prison any time soon," Ms Phillips said after he was sentenced earlier.
"I feel pleased that the right thing happened."
