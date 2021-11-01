Sandwell man jailed for hacking US citizen's Instagram
A man whom police say illegally accessed the social media account of a US citizen and then tried to blackmail them has been jailed.
As well as hacking into the victim's Instagram account, Gurvinder Bhangu also accessed their email, according to the West Midlands force.
The 23-year-old from Sandwell pleaded guilty to blackmail, fraud and offences under the Computer Misuse Act.
He was given a 21-month prison sentence.
Bhangu, who also illegally hacked into email, social media and online accounts of two other victims, succeeded in his fraud by using personal information obtained through deception, police said.
He used compromised details to reset account security information.
West Midlands Police worked with authorities in California as well as the Secret Service after allegations were reported about Bhangu, of Grasmere Close, Hamstead, in 2017.
At Birmingham Crown Court in April, he pleaded guilty to blackmail, fraud by false representation and several counts of obtaining unauthorised access with intent.
At his sentencing at the same court on 25 October, he was also ordered to pay £4,600 compensation.
