Man suffers life-threatening injures in Handsworth 'hit-and-run'
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being injured in a suspected hit-and-run in Birmingham.
The 33-year-old was found in a critical condition in Hamstead Road, Handsworth, at about 06:00 GMT, West Midlands Police said.
A second man, 31, was stabbed and detectives said they believe he was attacked at or near the same place.
His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
The force said officers had been deployed to the area to speak to residents and examine CCTV footage.
Det Ch Insp Rod Rose said detectives were working to find the car involved in the crash.
"Our priority is to establish the chain of events that led to not one, but two people being injured and taken to hospital," he said.
