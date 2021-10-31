Birmingham nightclub to offer drink-spiking testing kits
- Published
A nightclub is offering free testing kits to revellers amid the recent spate of spikings in the UK.
The move at the Nightingale in Birmingham comes after growing reports of drinks being spiked and needles being used to target people.
Liquid is placed at either end of the testing strips and they change colour to show if a drink has been spiked.
The club's owner Lawrence Barton said staff wanted to do everything they could to reassure people.
Mr Barton said the club would also make sure anti-spiking drink covers were made available.
"Our customers are very pleased that we are taking these measures to ensure we are trying to mitigate against this issue," he added.
West Midlands Police said it had received a small number of reports of spikings in Birmingham city centre over the last few months.
They said they would take all reports seriously and encouraged anyone who thought they had been a victim of spiking to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk