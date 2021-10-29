Watchdog says suspect's Sikh headwear 'not stamped on' by police
The religious head covering of a Sikh man detained by police was not stamped on "at any stage" by officers, a watchdog has said.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating following the arrest of the man who was taken to Perry Barr police station on Monday.
The IOPC said a video on social media suggesting a man had his turban forcibly removed and stamped on in a custody suite was "false".
Its inquiry was continuing, it said.
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the station on Wednesday over the allegations, the Sikh Press Association said.
'Appealing for calm'
West Midlands Police confirmed the man was asked to remove his patka - a thin head covering worn by many Sikhs - to be searched.
They said an officer removed it in a private room and it fell on the floor at one stage, but "was immediately retrieved and at no point was it stamped on".
The force said it voluntarily referred itself to the IOPC and the watchdog's regional director, Derrick Campbell, said he understood the incident had caused "understandable unrest" in the area.
Having reviewed all the CCTV footage from the custody suite, Mr Campbell said he could say "with absolute certainty" the head covering was not stamped on.
"A false video shared on social media has caused significant concern for many and I am appealing for calm while this is investigated," he added.
The man, who was released on bail, is due at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 25 November charged with obstructing a police officer and two counts of driving a vehicle when the VRM (vehicle registration) fails to conform with regulations.
